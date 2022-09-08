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Jump Room to Mars - Training, Participants and Purpose
High Hopes
High Hopes
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258 views • September 08, 2022

Michael Salla


Sep 6, 2022 Andrew Basiago, J.D., claims that from 1980 to 1984 he participated in a Mars teleportation project along with former President Barack Obama who was known at the time as Barry Soetaro. Basiago says that he was recruited into the Jump Room to Mars program by his father, Raymond Basiago who took him to Camp Siskiyous in Weed, California, where he met Obama and others including Regina Dugan (the future head of DARPA); Mary Jean Eisenhower (granddaughter of President Eisenhower); Admiral Stansfield Turner; and Buzz Aldrin.


In this Exopolitics Today interview, Basiago explains the training at Camp Siskiyous, the role of Major Ed Dames, Obama's Muslim religious practice, and activities on Mars. He discusses others who have publicly come forward to confirm their participation in the Mar Jump Room program: William Brett Stillings, William Whitecrow, Bernard Mendez, and Ken Johnson.


There is discussion over the ultimate goals of the Jump Room program and anomalies with what Basiago and others experienced. The number of supporting witnesses, CIA involvement, and anomalies raise three possibilities. First, Basiago, et al., were really on Mars to establish a foothold presence for a secret space program under development. Second, Mars jump room program was an elaborate CIA run simulation designed to trick participants into believing they were really on Mars. Third, the Mars jump room was an elaborate cover program to hide the real secret space program taking place on Mars.


This is the third in a series of interviews with Andrew Basiago examining his participation in two teleportation programs, Project Pegasus (1969 to 1972) and Jump Room to Mars (1980 to 1984). Previous Interviews available on YouTube at:

https://youtu.be/udmjTcwkfzw

https://youtu.be/f8OImQaxQdM


For a three part series of articles discussing Andrew Basiago visit:

https://exopolitics.org/jump-room-to-mars-did-cia-groom-obama-basiago-as-future-presidents/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOQ7b86WIyM


Keywords
californiaobamaciamarsmuslimsecret space programcover upbuzz aldrinsimulationcuriousprovocativeteleportationandrew basiagoexopoliticsken johnsonmichael sallaregina duganjump room to marscamp sikiyousmary jean eisenhoweradmiral stansfield turnermajor ed dameswilliam brett stillingswilliam whitecrowbernard mendez
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