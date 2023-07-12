Create New Account
Melissa Ciummei - parallel digital economy set up by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS)
The BIS want to create A parallel digital economy not just with programmable currency but TOKENISING ALL OF YOUR ASSETS ON A PROGRAMMABLE DIGITAL WALLET. Totalitarian control by any other name is still totalitarian control. These people are crazy but we are lazy and let it happen.

whoagenda 2030digital currencydigital id

