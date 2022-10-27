The Proletarians and Atheists Who Denounce the CCP Are All Hypocritical

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https://gnews.org/articles/494050
Summary：More than 2000 members of the Communist Party below the stage, no one doesn’t have more than 1 billion in property at home.