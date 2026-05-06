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🇮🇷⛴ Iran orders US warship to turn around — and it obeys
A US Navy warship reportedly retreated from the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz after Iran’s Navy warned it to alter course back toward the Indian Ocean.
💬 “Last warning,” Iranian forces reportedly told the coalition vessel over radio, warning it could be targeted if it continued.
🃏 So much for Trump’s “we hold all the cards” routine.
Source @PressTV
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