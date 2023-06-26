Create New Account
From the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian War to Wagner's Rebellion, every event has confirmed Mr. Miles Guo's predictions
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2khcei996b

06/24/2023 【Miles’ Insight】From the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian War to Wagner's Rebellion, every event has confirmed Mr. Miles Guo's predictions. Mr. Guo had anticipated that the Russo-Ukrainian War would inevitably lead to the disintegration of Russia, and this scene would spread to Communist China as well.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/24/2023 【Nicole看七哥】从俄乌战争爆发到现在瓦格纳的叛变，无一不在印证郭文贵先生的预测。郭先生曾预料，俄乌战争一定走向俄罗斯解体，并且这一幕一定会蔓延到中共国。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



