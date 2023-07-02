More failure of Ukrainian offensive along Zaporozhye front to drive out Russian forces

The massive offensive launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently was thwarted again by the Russian Armed Forces along the Zaporozhye front to the borders of South Donetsk. Starting from Pyatikhatki, Robotine, Lugovskoye, to Novodarivka, Ukraine suffered heavy losses of equipment such as tanks and armored vehicles supplied by the US and NATO in failed attempts to repel Russian forces.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.