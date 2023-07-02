The massive offensive launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently was thwarted again by the Russian Armed Forces along the Zaporozhye front to the borders of South Donetsk. Starting from Pyatikhatki, Robotine, Lugovskoye, to Novodarivka, Ukraine suffered heavy losses of equipment such as tanks and armored vehicles supplied by the US and NATO in failed attempts to repel Russian forces.

