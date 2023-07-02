Create New Account
More failure of Ukrainian offensive along Zaporozhye front to drive out Russian forces
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

The massive offensive launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently was thwarted again by the Russian Armed Forces along the Zaporozhye front to the borders of South Donetsk. Starting from Pyatikhatki, Robotine, Lugovskoye, to Novodarivka, Ukraine suffered heavy losses of equipment such as tanks and armored vehicles supplied by the US and NATO in failed attempts to repel Russian forces.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

failurezaporozhye frontseymour herschukrainian offensive

