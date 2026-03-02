⚡️ISRAEL attacked the Aramco refineries in Saudi Arabia using drones

⚡️Iran attacked the Aramco refineries in Saudi Arabia using drones.

As of 2024, Aramco is the fourth-largest company in the world by revenue. Majority State of Saudi Arabia owned.

UPDATE: Tasnim reports that a military source says this morning’s strike on Saudi Aramco facilities was carried out by Israel as a false flag operation.

According to the source, the objective was to shift regional attention away from Israel’s attacks on civilian sites inside Iran.

The source stressed that Iran has openly declared it will target all US and Israeli military and strategic assets in the region and has already struck many of them. Aramco facilities, however, have not been among Iran’s targets.

The same source claims intelligence indicates the port of Fujairah in the UAE could be the next target of a similar Israeli false flag operation.