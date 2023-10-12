Create New Account
"We are in a religious war. I am with Israel. Do whatever the hell you have to do to defend yourself. Level the place."
The Prisoner
292 views
Published 21 hours ago

🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇵🇸 Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham on Fox News:

"We are in a religious war. I am with Israel. Do whatever the hell you have to do to defend yourself.⚡️ Level the place."

Perhaps he should volunteer to be on the frontline with his boyfriend.....

Source @CIG/ Telegram | Counter Intelligence

Keywords
lindsey grahamfaggotwarmongerneo-conrepublican us senator

