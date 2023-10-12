"We are in a religious war. I am with Israel. Do whatever the hell you have to do to defend yourself. Level the place."

🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇵🇸 Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham on Fox News:
"We are in a religious war. I am with Israel. Do whatever the hell you have to do to defend yourself.⚡️ Level the place."
Perhaps he should volunteer to be on the frontline with his boyfriend.....
Source @CIG/ Telegram | Counter Intelligence
