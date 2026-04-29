Socrates Now Signals War Escalation | Martin Armstrong

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Legendary economist Martin Armstrong rejoins the Friday Night Economic Review to share his latest forecasts from the Socrates program, which tracks money flows throughout the global economy to identify major turning points before they become obvious to the public. Martin explains what the data is signaling now—and why the outlook points to increasing instability worldwide.

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According to the latest readings, conflict is escalating globally. Not in the form of a traditional World War I or World War II-style single front, but through multiple geopolitical hot spots erupting across the world at the same time. Martin breaks down what this means for markets, governments, currencies, and the future direction of the global economy.

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He also discusses his recent involvement with peace negotiations surrounding Russia, Ukraine, the United States, and NATO, offering an eye-opening behind-the-scenes look at efforts to bring peace to a war-torn region.

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Follow Martin Armstrong’s work at https://ArmstrongEconomics.com

* MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further