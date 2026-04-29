BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Socrates Now Signals War Escalation | Martin Armstrong
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
744 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
464 views • 3 days ago

Sign up for the newsletter and see exclusives at https://sarahwestall.substack.com

*

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLU-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code Sarah to save 15%

*

MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

*

Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation at  https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

*

Legendary economist Martin Armstrong rejoins the Friday Night Economic Review to share his latest forecasts from the Socrates program, which tracks money flows throughout the global economy to identify major turning points before they become obvious to the public. Martin explains what the data is signaling now—and why the outlook points to increasing instability worldwide.

-

According to the latest readings, conflict is escalating globally. Not in the form of a traditional World War I or World War II-style single front, but through multiple geopolitical hot spots erupting across the world at the same time. Martin breaks down what this means for markets, governments, currencies, and the future direction of the global economy.

-

He also discusses his recent involvement with peace negotiations surrounding Russia, Ukraine, the United States, and NATO, offering an eye-opening behind-the-scenes look at efforts to bring peace to a war-torn region.

-

Follow Martin Armstrong’s work at https://ArmstrongEconomics.com

* MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

Keywords
warnowsignals
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
We Are Sleepwalking Into a Global Famine – And No One in Power Cares

We Are Sleepwalking Into a Global Famine – And No One in Power Cares

Mike Adams
We&#8217;re Living in a Collapse of Our Own Making

We’re Living in a Collapse of Our Own Making

Mike Adams
Escape the Digital Prison: How to resist CBDCs, biometric surveillance and AI tyranny before it&#8217;s too late

Escape the Digital Prison: How to resist CBDCs, biometric surveillance and AI tyranny before it’s too late

Belle Carter
U.S. and Five Other Nations Issue Joint Statement Backing Panama Against China&#8217;s Economic Pressure

U.S. and Five Other Nations Issue Joint Statement Backing Panama Against China’s Economic Pressure

Douglas Harrington
Pentagon delays $400 million in Ukraine aid amid shifting global priorities

Pentagon delays $400 million in Ukraine aid amid shifting global priorities

Willow Tohi
Gallup Poll: Majority of Americans Report Declining Financial Health

Gallup Poll: Majority of Americans Report Declining Financial Health

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy