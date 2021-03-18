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Dr Vernon Coleman - Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction - and Could Wipe out the Human Race
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132 views • March 18, 2021
Dr Coleman says this is the most crucial video he's ever made about covid-19. Please share this video widely.
"Do you remember that video in which Bill and Melinda Gates sat and smirked as they talked about how the next pandemic would make people sit up and take notice?
Well, I think I know what is going to happen. We all know that the evil elite, the Agenda 21 and Great Reset promoters, have all along intended to kill between 90% and 95% of the world’s population.
Sadly, I fear it is probably too late to save many of those who have had the vaccine. Millions are doomed and I fear that many will die when they next come into contact with the coronavirus.
But something has gone seriously wrong with the plans of the elite..."
For further unbiased information about other important matters, please visit
https://www.vernoncoleman.com
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
"Do you remember that video in which Bill and Melinda Gates sat and smirked as they talked about how the next pandemic would make people sit up and take notice?
Well, I think I know what is going to happen. We all know that the evil elite, the Agenda 21 and Great Reset promoters, have all along intended to kill between 90% and 95% of the world’s population.
Sadly, I fear it is probably too late to save many of those who have had the vaccine. Millions are doomed and I fear that many will die when they next come into contact with the coronavirus.
But something has gone seriously wrong with the plans of the elite..."
For further unbiased information about other important matters, please visit
https://www.vernoncoleman.com
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
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