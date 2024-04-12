(MIRRORED VIDEO) CNN REPORT in 1985 Admitting EMF's + 60ghz 5G IS A WEAPON!

So folks , time to wake up and see this used to be covered on msm, but now , its lost in the soup of life that hides all things EMF Weapons. Hope y'all got some time to dive into these extreme links and PATENTS for Remote Brian Washing. Only a personal true relationship with JESUS can protect us from this Satanic Neural Synthetic Telepathy that has been fully realised over the last 100 years in particular as the century in which Satan could overtake, break and enter mankind's mind synthetically through Electromagnetic Frequencies .

LIDA PATENT. THIS IS THE PATENT FOR LIDA. ITS A TRICKY ONE COZ THEY HIDE THE TECH WITH THEIR CLEVER NAMING OF IT. IT IS THE INFAMOUS SOVIET BRAINWASHING MACHINE





United States Patent 3,773,049 Nov. 20, 1973 Rabichev APPARATUS FOR THE TREATMENT OF NEUROPSYCHIC AND SOMATIC DISEASES WITH HEAT, LIGHT, SOUND AND VHF ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION

Q. you see this was 1973 ! What on earth do you presume might be happening today in April 2024? yeah, wow.

MORE ON LIDA

https://www.transformation.dk/www.raven1.net/mcf/lida-patent.htm

(some of the below links were from this channel. https://rumble.com/c/WatchmansDuty/videos We urge extreme caution with this person. Sabrina Wallace. We believe her to be an absolute CIA witch (she confesses her parents were CIA) who has been tasked with the CIA disclosure of all things 2024 EMF Weaponry, with a 100% Gnostic version of JESUS., Just be carful! )

US PATENT 3773049:

Apparatus For The Treatment Of Neuropsychic And Somatic Diseases With Heat, Light, Sound And Vhf Electromagnetic Radiation (great info)

https://www.transformation.dk/www.raven1.net/mcf/lidamachine-nessie.htm





MILITARY USE OF MIND CONTROL WEAPONS (please view, important info)





https://www.transformation.dk/www.raven1.net/mcf/ssss.htm





US government accidentally sends a strange conspiracy theory file describing 'remote mind control' and 'forced memory blanking'





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-5638069/Government-accidentally-sends-strange-conspiracy-theory-file-describing-remote-mind-control.html





William Ross Adey, M.D. will be our 1999 Hans Selye Award Recipient. He is being honored for his seminal contributions to our understanding of the biologic effects of feeble electromagnetic forces, and for defining the parameters of the "Adey window" of activity.





https://www.transformation.dk/www.raven1.net/mcf/adeycv.htm





Wonder Weapons





https://www.transformation.dk/www.raven1.net/mcf/us-news07-07-97.htm





Aerial Mind-Control The Threat to Civil Liberties





https://educate-yourself.org/cn/aerialmindcontrolNexusmagoct99.shtml





Mind Control With Silent Sounds And Super Computers (be dicerning of Rense.)





https://rense.com/politics5/mindcontrols.htm





The State of Unclassified and Commercial Technology

Capable of Some Electronic Mind Control Effects





https://constitution.org/1-Corruption/abus/mkt/uncom.htm





WHAT ARE PSYCHO-ELECTRONIC WEAPONS AND HOW MIGHT THEY WORK?





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/fb-5638359/WHAT-PSYCHO-ELECTRONIC-WEAPONS-WORK.html





original link by Blackpill Addict





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iw49t09y_sY

