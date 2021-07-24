PSALM 23. A Psalm of David. KJV

(KJV)PSALM 23A Psalm of David.1 The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.Credit and huge thank you so much to PRIMAL EARTH SOUNDSfor the beautiful drone footage of God’s Almighty, Wonderful CreationWorship the Creator, not the creation / creaturePlease note only PRIMAL EARTH SOUNDS beautiful aerial footage has been used, not their musicIf any of us were ever in the valley of the shadow of death, it is now...Let's all get through this valley friends...This last valley is the valley that we will either come through, and live spiritually; or die spirituallyOnly JESUS can lead us through, and out of this valley, to his heavenly kingdom, and it is not on this earth folksHeaven comes down from above, the heavenly Jerusalem - REVELATION 21:2 (KJV)Man is trying to build heaven on earth, without God, heaven on earth is un-BiblicalJust say no to man's version of building heaven on earth, for it requires us to denounce JESUS (the unforgivable sin), and accept antichrist -antichrist is revealed -before- JESUS Christ's second coming -Say no to the "COVID-19" "test", and say no to the "COVID-19" experimental DNA altering "vaccine" / medical device - that will finally be taken IN the right hand, or IN the forehead = the mark of the beast - the unforgivable sin that will send us to hell. REVELATION 13:16-18 (KJV). REVELATION 14:9-11 (KJV). REVELATION 16:1-2 (KJV)Salvation can miraculously be found, and can be lost, IF we stray from the truthThere is no "once saved always saved", OR pre-Tribulation "rapture"We must work out our own salvation with fear trembling , and get on the narrow path, and stay on the narrow path - and endure until the end -Stay strong in THE LORD, and close to JESUS and his Word - KJVJesus loves you