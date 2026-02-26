BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BitChute: THE ONLY FREE SPEECH PLATFORM! - Why You Need To Make The Switch Today!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2681 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 1 day ago

Become a BitChute member today here:

https://www.bitchute.com/affiliate/wam


Josh Sigurdson talks with Ray Vahey, the creator and CEO of BitChute, the only real censorship free platform which even puts money on the table for anyone that can prove they shadow ban.


While there are many free speech platforms that proclaim a censorship free space, the reality is that pretty much all of them can hide you in the algorithm. BitChute cannot. Out of blind "convenience," people will continue using sites like YouTube instead of BitChute. A lot of this is out of routine as well.


It is imperative that people support sites that push back against censorship. BitChute has been banned in multiple countries and has been the target of many organizations attempting to stifle free speech.


When our YouTube channel was initially taken down in 2020, BitChute essentially saved our media's life.


In this video, we talk about the origin story of BitChute with founder Ray Vahey as well as the perks of being a member and supporting this site in the face of getting real, free information to people.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!


GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!


BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!


Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!


HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#


Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!


DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!


SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!


GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!


PayPal: [email protected]


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
free speechfreedomcensorshipnewspoliticsconspiracybitchutejosh sigurdsongreat resetwamray vahey
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The gavel’s next strike: Supreme Court set to redefine key American policies

The gavel’s next strike: Supreme Court set to redefine key American policies

Willow Tohi
Soros-linked Democrats skip Trump&#8217;s State of the Union for counter-rally, sparking controversy

Soros-linked Democrats skip Trump’s State of the Union for counter-rally, sparking controversy

Kevin Hughes
House Oversight Committee subpoenas Clintons and former officials in Epstein probe

House Oversight Committee subpoenas Clintons and former officials in Epstein probe

Patrick Lewis
Gavin Newsom tests presidential waters in red states as California Democrats struggle to unite behind successor

Gavin Newsom tests presidential waters in red states as California Democrats struggle to unite behind successor

Kevin Hughes
Trump&#8217;s surgeon general nominee stops short of urging routine childhood vaccinations at confirmation hearing

Trump’s surgeon general nominee stops short of urging routine childhood vaccinations at confirmation hearing

Laura Harris
The Implosion of MAGA: How Trump&#8217;s March to War Exposes a Movement&#8217;s Betrayal

The Implosion of MAGA: How Trump’s March to War Exposes a Movement’s Betrayal

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy