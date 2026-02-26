BitChute: THE ONLY FREE SPEECH PLATFORM! - Why You Need To Make The Switch Today!

Become a BitChute member today here:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Ray Vahey, the creator and CEO of BitChute, the only real censorship free platform which even puts money on the table for anyone that can prove they shadow ban.





While there are many free speech platforms that proclaim a censorship free space, the reality is that pretty much all of them can hide you in the algorithm. BitChute cannot. Out of blind "convenience," people will continue using sites like YouTube instead of BitChute. A lot of this is out of routine as well.





It is imperative that people support sites that push back against censorship. BitChute has been banned in multiple countries and has been the target of many organizations attempting to stifle free speech.





When our YouTube channel was initially taken down in 2020, BitChute essentially saved our media's life.





In this video, we talk about the origin story of BitChute with founder Ray Vahey as well as the perks of being a member and supporting this site in the face of getting real, free information to people.





