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RV, QFS, and Current Events 090221 - THIS IS SERIOUS!
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131 views • September 02, 2021
Talking about the latest RV_GCR and QFS update along with some advice on accepting the fact that everyone has a choice. I also talk about the seriousness of standing up for your own right to choose. It could mean your life and the lives of family members.
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