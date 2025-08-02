⚠️ ⛔️Really important information to be aware of.......re the ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine

⚠️ ⛔️Really important information to be aware of.......



"On August 30th, 2024 the FDA approved the new ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine for use against monkey pox.



The warning label of this vaccine says:



"Individuals who are vaccinated with this vaccine should quarantine for 4 weeks after injection. During this quarantine individuals cannot handle babies, be around pregnant women, cannot go swimming or be in hot tubs, cannot use public restrooms, share a bed, clothing, or be in close contact with an unvaccinated individual."



It also says on the warning label that this ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine "may cause the spread of smallpox". ..



But the worst part. . .at the bottom of this vaccine insert, it states- "Death of unvaccinated individuals who have contact with vaccinated individuals may occur". 🧐😳😡😡😡😡

Source @Hidden In Plain Sight

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/