Governor Kemp’s Ancestor's Brought Enslaved African's to Georgia

Published November 2, 2022 - Governor Brian Kemp’s ancestor's brought enslaved Africans to Georgia. No wonder governor Kemp signed a bill to outlaw the teaching of The Critical Race Theory in schools. The last thing he wants is for Georgians to know is their history. Investigative journalist Greg Palast went to Georgia to visit the plantation home of the one of Kemp's ancestors. Kemp's family had several plantation houses.. Mirrored



