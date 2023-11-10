Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Norse Doc in Gaza Condemns Bombings
channel image
Truth Movement
7 Subscribers
21 views
Published Yesterday

Norwegian Doctor discusses the atrocities regarding hospital bombings in Gaza.  He states there is no proof that these sites are holding weapons or terrorists.

Keywords
genocidewar crimesdoctorsgazahospital

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket