Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JOE ROGAN lays out a scathing attack on Biden
channel image
GalacticStorm
2080 Subscribers
Shop now
74 views
Published Yesterday

JOE ROGAN lays out a scathing attack on Biden -

"Joe Biden has been a f---kin goof his entire career. He's been caught lying so many times. He's so full of shit...


There is so much evidence that he is corrupt. Just undeniable evidence of corruption. The stuff with him and his son...


The guy [Devon Archer] who just testified that was Hunter's business partner who talked about all the different things that Joe was involved with...


It's f---kin undeniable, and the fact that mainstream news is ignoring this except for right-wing media is f---kin crazy."


@JoeRogan


https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1687244021410975749?s=20

Keywords
arrestbidenjoe roganindictmentpresident donald j trump

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket