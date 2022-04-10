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Trump points at guy in a Devolution T shirt in approval
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175 views • April 10, 2022
Trump points at guy in a Devolution T shirt in approval
Oh snap. Did Trump actually point at the Devolution T shirt guy in approval or am I seeing things?
https://t.me/goodpeoplelivehere/20572
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Just Human ⭐⭐⭐
Here’s the vid of Trump pointing to Devo guy and Devo guy looking down at his shirt, and then looking back at Trump to say “thank you!”
Oh snap. Did Trump actually point at the Devolution T shirt guy in approval or am I seeing things?
https://t.me/goodpeoplelivehere/20572
https://t.me/realjust_human/5996
Telegram (https://t.me/realjust_human/5996)
Just Human ⭐⭐⭐
Here’s the vid of Trump pointing to Devo guy and Devo guy looking down at his shirt, and then looking back at Trump to say “thank you!”
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