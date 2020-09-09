A Nobel Peace Prize For Trump?

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A Norwegian lawmaker has nominated President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize for his work facilitating the recent UAE/Israel agreement. Trump is accused of shooting from the hip - at least verbally - and his presidency is marked by significantly increased military spending. But is there some logic to the nomination? Especially considering the last US president to receive a Nobel Peace Prize?