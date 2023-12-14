Quo Vadis





Dec 13, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for December 12, 2023





Dear children, I bless you with My Maternal Love.





Little children:





I COME AS A MOTHER TO EACH OF YOU.





I COME TO BRING YOU THE WORD OF MY DIVINE SON SO THAT FROM THIS MOMENT ON You WILL BE GOOD CREATURES.





Evil is darkening the mind, hardening the heart of unbelieving humanity, of those who are lukewarm, of My children who have a weak faith and above all of those who do not love their brothers.





I COME TO ASK YOU THAT EACH ONE EMBRACES THE HUMILITY, THE SIMPLICITY, THE TENACITY AND THE OBEDIENCE THAT MY BELOVED JUAN DIEGO HAD UNTIL HE WAS heard AND FOR THAT REASON HE never CHANGED, BUT HE CONTINUES TO BE MY HUMBLE SON AS THE FIRST DAY I PRESENTED myself BEFORE HIM.





Children, humanity with its spiritual indifference is prey to the depravity that the Devil presents to them.





I call on My children of Mexico to be spiritually reborn from the ashes, so that prayer is heard and in that way every creature of this beautiful country is an intercessor, so that they minimize the events of nature, especially the earthquakes that await this nation and the violence of volcanoes.





Little children, humanity is enered, they have not reflected on the fact that Satan's henchmen roam all over the Earth grafting into the heart of the human creature the poison of rebellion, of revenge, of stubbornness, of lies so that sometimes they fall like in quicksand and My children sink spiritually.





Humanity will enter several hotbeds of war, thus dispersing the pain of the peoples.





Watch out, my beloved children of Europe!





Attentive that the cold arrived and with it, the fear of revolutions, which after being internal become wars between countries.





PRAYER ACHIEVES MIRACLES, but if they do not go to the Sacrament of Reconciliation and receive My Divine Son in the Eucharist, the path that love leads at all times will be more difficult for them.





They are intellectual connoisseurs of so much, but they do not practice what they learn, leaving aside approaching and growing up next to My Divine Son and next to Me.





THE DESTINY OF HUMANITY IS OF SUFFERING,

THEY KNOW it AND THEY DON'T CHANGE...





The onslaughts of nature will be stronger and famine continues its journey through the Earth, some countries will take others by force to take away the goods they possess.





Little children, communism advances and Europe will witness it when humanity will watch with astonishment how Italy is surprised.





Beloved children, reflect on the needs and act, pray, be love and make reparations for those who do not convert.





BY DIVINE WILL I WILL SHOW YOU WHAT SCIENCE HAS NOT YET FOUND IN THE AYATE, THIS UNVEILING BEING THE HOPE OF HUMANITY.





I bless you, little children.





I love you with My Maternal Love.





Mother Mary.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0F0_a_HqOSY