Breaking News! The US Confirmed to Attack Iran During the Nuclear Talks! How Could Help US Troops?

The US Department of Justice confirmed on Tuesday that it had seized more than 30 Iran-linked news

sites it accused of spreading disinformation. In a statement from the ministry, pursuant to court

orders, the United States seized 33 websites used by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union

and three websites operated by Kata’ib Hizballah, in violation of U.S. sanctions.

The move drew swift criticism from Iranian officials and restricted outlets, chief among them Press TV,

the Iranian state-run television’s main English broadcasting channel.

Iran’s foreign ministry called the seizure an example of a “systematic effort to distort freedom of

speech on a global level and silence independent voices in media”, adding that Iran will pursue the

issue through legal channels.

the seizures may only strengthen arguments in favour of the so-called National Information Network,

a massive internet nationalisation initiative in Iran.

After the attacks on the US Bases in Iraq by Iranian-backed militants and in an environment where

nuclear negotiations are continuing, how can internet sanctions be beneficial against terrorist

organizations in Iran and the region?

The operation to seize websites originating from Iran may be correct in many ways. However, can this

situation be expected to guarantee the security of US soldiers in the Middle East?

Is it a logical decision for the US to partially free Iran from web-based dependency and lay the

the groundwork for Iran's transition to its National Infrastructure?

Would it befit the US to give such an ineffective and soft response to the new Iranian President, who

humiliated President Biden with a very harsh stance?