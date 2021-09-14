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Child Jab Injuries - First Numbers Reported, Serious DANGER!
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270 views • September 14, 2021
Stew Peters Show - Published September 10, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby joined the Stew Peters Show to report on the first look we are getting at numbers of children experiencing adverse events as a result of the dangerous inoculation being called a "COVID Vaccine".
Dr. Jane Ruby joined the Stew Peters Show to report on the first look we are getting at numbers of children experiencing adverse events as a result of the dangerous inoculation being called a "COVID Vaccine".
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