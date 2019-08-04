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What a Pretty Day - Recording Back Story
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3 views • August 04, 2019
Fun in the studio starts with creativity. Add innovation and a willingness to get outside the box and you get things like slate tiles on the coffee table in the mix! This was one of the last songs to be recorded at the historic Cheatham Street Woodshed, across the Cheatham Street bar and music venue in San Marcos, Texas.
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