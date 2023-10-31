Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The first footage of Israeli Soldiers Advancing in Urban Areas
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
971 Subscribers
75 views
Published 18 hours ago

The first footage of Israeli soldiers advancing in urban areas.

The footage shows the outskirts of the city of Beit Hanoun, turned into ruins as a result of bombing and abandoned by the population and Hamas fighters.

Fierce battles between Israeli ground forces and Hamas fighters are currently taking place deep in the Gaza Strip, the IDF reports.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket