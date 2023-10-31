The first footage of Israeli soldiers advancing in urban areas.
The footage shows the outskirts of the city of Beit Hanoun, turned into ruins as a result of bombing and abandoned by the population and Hamas fighters.
Fierce battles between Israeli ground forces and Hamas fighters are currently taking place deep in the Gaza Strip, the IDF reports.
