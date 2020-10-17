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Doctors gather to speak out: Masks do not control viruses. They control you.
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51 views • October 17, 2020
More and more courageous doctors are speaking out. Science proved long ago masks do not stop the spread of any virus. Social distancing does not help. You have been lied to. My favorite part was, we should be angry. But not at those who don't wear a mask, be angry at those who are telling you lies and censoring truth.
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