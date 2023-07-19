The ‘Anti-Christ’ time against God is here. John-Henry Westen explains during his keynote speech at the Coalition for Canceled Priests’ second annual event. John-Henry provided a detailed and powerful report on the worldwide culture war for life, faith, family, and freedom — describing how faithful Catholics are persecuted even from inside forces of the Catholic Church. John-Henry told the truth about Pope Francis’ concerning pontificate, where an antagonizing culture has arisen against faithful priests who adhere to Jesus Christ’s and His Church’s teachings. Discover how the faithful can resist the inner workings of the ‘Deep Church’ — and what gives John-Henry hope amid the climactic struggle between the Kingdom of God and the globalist forces infiltrating the Vatican.

Hear John-Henry Westen’s full speech here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/monologue-special-john-henry-westens-powerful-keynote-speech-at-coalition-for-canceled-priests/



