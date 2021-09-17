"WE NEED MULTILATERALISM WITH TEETH!" - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=42809&;preview=true
This week on the New World Next Week: Africans denounce Gates and his Big Ag cronies for trying to speak for Africa; the UN calls for multilateralism with teeth as they problem-reaction-solution toward the New World Order; and comedian Jim Breuer joins a growing chorus of performers who refuse to perform for segregated audiences.