Jesus Word Love your neighbour as yourself

Luke 24:47 And that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem.





2 corinthians 6:14 Do not be unequally yoked with unbelievers. For what partnership can righteousness have with wickedness? Or what fellowship does light have with darkness? 15What harmony is there between Christ and Belial?





1 John 3:3 And everyone who has this hope in Him purifies himself, just as Christ is pure.





1 John 1:5 And this is the message we have heard from Him and announce to you: God is light, and in Him there is no darkness at all.





Genesis 1:4 God saw that the light was good, and he separated the light from the darkness.





John 14: 6 Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me. 7If you had known Me, you would know My Father as well. From now on you do know Him and have seen Him.”





1 John 4: 8 Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.







Revelation 13: 8 All inhabitants of the earth will worship the beast—all whose names have not been written in the Lamb’s book of life, the Lamb who was slain from the creation of the world.





1 John 5:19 We know we are from God, and the whole world lies in the power of the evil one.





Psalms 7: 14 Whoever is pregnant with evil conceives trouble and gives birth to disillusionment.





James 1:13 When tempted, no one should say, “God is tempting me.” For God cannot be tempted by evil, nor does he tempt anyone; 14 but each person is tempted when they are dragged away by their own evil desire and enticed. 15 Then, after desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, gives birth to death.







2 John 1 “The elder,

To the lady chosen by God and to her children, whom I love in the truth—and not I only, but also all who know the truth— 2 because of the truth, which lives in us and will be with us forever”





Genesis 2:18 “It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him a helper fit for him.”





Matthew 6:24 No one can serve two masters: Either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.





Romans 13:14

Instead, clothe yourselves with the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the desires of the flesh.





James 3:16

For where jealousy and selfish ambition exist, there is disorder and every evil thing.





1 John 4: 8 Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.





1 John 1:5 And this is the message we have heard from Him and announce to you: God is light, and in Him there is no darkness at all.







Revelation 21:3

“And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man. He will dwell with them, and they will be his people, and God himself will be with them as their God.”



John 14:2-3, 11 “But he who enters by the door is a shepherd of the sheep. To him the doorkeeper opens, and the sheep hear his voice, and he calls his own sheep by name and leads them out.... I am the good shepherd; the good shepherd lays down His life for the sheep.”





1 Thessalonians 5:5 For you are all sons of the light and sons of the day; we do not belong to the night or to the darkness.

