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Hurricane Ida Floods: Fake MSM 'Virtual Storms' [Exist Only On TV] CGI w Geoengnrd Destruction [Lane 2018] A21
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226 views • August 28, 2021
[ CGI-Ida update 9-3-21 ] They called it a "1000-yr storm". Brought widespread destruction over a vast area like never before seen. At least four states far removed from the reported Louisiana storm - New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut - saw catastrophic flooding bringing this destruction which truly was unprecedented. Those states are 1000 miles away. But, you know, don't wonder too much how that could happen...because we can always gas-light explain it to everyone and this time is no different...basically it's climate change what else: 'How Ida caused deadly flooding 1,000 miles from where it made landfall'
or... the devastating flood-destruction was geoengineered (i.e. open a dam, break a levee, etc. - river systems are engineered flood-on-demand can be done easily) with 'Ida' as the cover story... Wonder which logical explanation could be true...
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2021/09/hurricane-ida-floods-fake-msm-virtual.html
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"And it is the same every time. MSM CGI [exists only on TV] "unprecedented storm of the century" hype everybody evacuate your life is at stake... unprecedented unprecedented just like last time and the time before that and the other 185 unprecedented times over the last so-many years...
CGI 'virtual storms' (routine storms made out to be 'the monster beast' etc. by CGI i.e. 'computer generated images'), but coming with very real destruction - geoengineered - cui bono? Answer: nwo Agenda 21 rewilders/land grabbers..every time.."
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*fake 'storm surges' see: Bahamas NWO takeover via 'Hurricane Dorian Storm Surge' i.e. tsunami bomb: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hPKPTUy5iGpn/
or... the devastating flood-destruction was geoengineered (i.e. open a dam, break a levee, etc. - river systems are engineered flood-on-demand can be done easily) with 'Ida' as the cover story... Wonder which logical explanation could be true...
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2021/09/hurricane-ida-floods-fake-msm-virtual.html
------------------------------
"And it is the same every time. MSM CGI [exists only on TV] "unprecedented storm of the century" hype everybody evacuate your life is at stake... unprecedented unprecedented just like last time and the time before that and the other 185 unprecedented times over the last so-many years...
CGI 'virtual storms' (routine storms made out to be 'the monster beast' etc. by CGI i.e. 'computer generated images'), but coming with very real destruction - geoengineered - cui bono? Answer: nwo Agenda 21 rewilders/land grabbers..every time.."
-------------------------
*fake 'storm surges' see: Bahamas NWO takeover via 'Hurricane Dorian Storm Surge' i.e. tsunami bomb: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hPKPTUy5iGpn/
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