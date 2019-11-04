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(TruNews 2019-11-04) 𝓜𝓑𝓢 𝓜𝓾𝓻𝓭𝓮𝓻 𝓜𝔂𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓻𝔂: 𝓓𝓲𝓭 𝓙𝓪𝓻𝓮𝓭 𝓚𝓾𝓼𝓱𝓷𝓮𝓻 𝓖𝓲𝓿𝓮 𝓢𝓪𝓾𝓭𝓲 𝓟𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮 𝓟𝓮𝓻𝓶𝓲𝓼𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷 𝓽𝓸 𝓐𝓻𝓻𝓮𝓼𝓽 𝓚𝓱𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓸𝓰𝓰𝓲?
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(TruNews 2019-11-04) 𝓜𝓑𝓢 𝓜𝓾𝓻𝓭𝓮𝓻 𝓜𝔂𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓻𝔂: 𝓓𝓲𝓭 𝓙𝓪𝓻𝓮𝓭 𝓚𝓾𝓼𝓱𝓷𝓮𝓻 𝓖𝓲𝓿𝓮 𝓢𝓪𝓾𝓭𝓲 𝓟𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮 𝓟𝓮𝓻𝓶𝓲𝓼𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷 𝓽𝓸 𝓐𝓻𝓻𝓮𝓼𝓽 𝓚𝓱𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓸𝓰𝓰𝓲?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPukdpDp35g
Today on TruNews we discuss the report by Cockburn of The Spectator regarding seven separate whistleblowers coming forward to the House impeachment inquisition, and how one may have brought forward the evidence to prove President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner shared classified information with Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and green lighted the eventual assassination of a U.S. citizen. We also discuss the other vulnerabilities caused by unwise nepotism and zealous support of Zionism. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Air date: 11/4/2019.
Take the broadcast with you! Share, host online and archive:
Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/mbs-murder-mystery-did-jared-kushner-give-saudi-prince-permission-to-arrest-khashoggi
Mirror 1: https://fex.net/s/yvyoxf4
Mirror 2: https://archive.org/details/trunews-podcast-2019-11-04
Mirror 3: https://1fichier.com/?gayt9dpuyuv1m757mj8w
Mirror 4: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-11-04-mbs-murder-mystery-did-jared-kushner-give-saudi-prince-permission-to-arrest-khashoggi
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-podcast-2019-11-04/trunews-podcast-2019-11-04_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/mbs-murder-mystery-did-jared-kushner-give-saudi-prince-permission-to-arrest-khashoggi
Mirror 1: https://fex.net/s/vmlornd
Mirror 2: https://archive.org/details/trunews-streamcast-2019-11-04
Mirror 3: https://1fichier.com/?4m00vgwm6j0nlbuvjoza
Mirror 4: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-11-04-mbs-murder-mystery-did-jared-kushner-give-saudi-prince-permission-to-arrest-khashoggi
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-streamcast-2019-11-04/trunews-streamcast-2019-11-04_archive.torrent
#trunews #JaredKushner #Khashoggi
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
In 1980, he blazed a path as a pioneer in local cable television advertising when CNN and ESPN were new start-up channels on cable TV. As a sales manager, he launched one of the first cable advertising interconnects in the nation. He was hired in 1984 by the Christian Broadcasting Network as the first National Cable Marketing Manager for the new CBN Cable Network which later became the Family Channel. In 1995, Paul F. Crouch hired Rick as the Marketing Director for Trinity Broadcasting Network where Rick repositioned the TBN brand inside the cable industry — and played an important role in negotiating the early contracts to launch TBN on DirectTV, DISH, and the former PrimeStar DBS systems. Rick resigned from TBN in September 1998 after receiving a dramatic call from God to full–time ministry.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
MBS, Murder, Mystery, Jared Kushner, Saudi Prince, Khashoggi, Cockburn, The Spectator, seven whistleblowers, House impeachment, inquisition, President Trumps, son in law, Jared Kushner, classified information, Saudi Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, assassination, US citizen, nepotism, Zionism, true news, fake news, snopes, babylon bee
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPukdpDp35g
Today on TruNews we discuss the report by Cockburn of The Spectator regarding seven separate whistleblowers coming forward to the House impeachment inquisition, and how one may have brought forward the evidence to prove President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner shared classified information with Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and green lighted the eventual assassination of a U.S. citizen. We also discuss the other vulnerabilities caused by unwise nepotism and zealous support of Zionism. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Air date: 11/4/2019.
Take the broadcast with you! Share, host online and archive:
Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/mbs-murder-mystery-did-jared-kushner-give-saudi-prince-permission-to-arrest-khashoggi
Mirror 1: https://fex.net/s/yvyoxf4
Mirror 2: https://archive.org/details/trunews-podcast-2019-11-04
Mirror 3: https://1fichier.com/?gayt9dpuyuv1m757mj8w
Mirror 4: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-11-04-mbs-murder-mystery-did-jared-kushner-give-saudi-prince-permission-to-arrest-khashoggi
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-podcast-2019-11-04/trunews-podcast-2019-11-04_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/mbs-murder-mystery-did-jared-kushner-give-saudi-prince-permission-to-arrest-khashoggi
Mirror 1: https://fex.net/s/vmlornd
Mirror 2: https://archive.org/details/trunews-streamcast-2019-11-04
Mirror 3: https://1fichier.com/?4m00vgwm6j0nlbuvjoza
Mirror 4: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-11-04-mbs-murder-mystery-did-jared-kushner-give-saudi-prince-permission-to-arrest-khashoggi
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-streamcast-2019-11-04/trunews-streamcast-2019-11-04_archive.torrent
#trunews #JaredKushner #Khashoggi
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
In 1980, he blazed a path as a pioneer in local cable television advertising when CNN and ESPN were new start-up channels on cable TV. As a sales manager, he launched one of the first cable advertising interconnects in the nation. He was hired in 1984 by the Christian Broadcasting Network as the first National Cable Marketing Manager for the new CBN Cable Network which later became the Family Channel. In 1995, Paul F. Crouch hired Rick as the Marketing Director for Trinity Broadcasting Network where Rick repositioned the TBN brand inside the cable industry — and played an important role in negotiating the early contracts to launch TBN on DirectTV, DISH, and the former PrimeStar DBS systems. Rick resigned from TBN in September 1998 after receiving a dramatic call from God to full–time ministry.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
MBS, Murder, Mystery, Jared Kushner, Saudi Prince, Khashoggi, Cockburn, The Spectator, seven whistleblowers, House impeachment, inquisition, President Trumps, son in law, Jared Kushner, classified information, Saudi Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, assassination, US citizen, nepotism, Zionism, true news, fake news, snopes, babylon bee
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