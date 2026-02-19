Former Prince Andrew Arrested On Birthday Due To Epstein Files. Treason & Potential Life Sentence

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested after Epstein files revelations as King says ‘law must take its course. ' Former Prince Andrew arrested on his 66th birthday in connection with Jeffrey Epstein ties. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, younger brother of King Charles III, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police have not said what led them to arrest him, but he spent a decade as UK trade envoy.





• Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, younger brother of King Charles III, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police have not said what led them to arrest him, but he spent a decade as UK trade envoy.





• King Charles III issued a statement saying he learned “with the deepest concern” of the arrest of his younger brother and stressed that “the law must take its course.”





• Officers were pictured arriving at Mountbatten-Windsor’s home at Sandringham, King Charles’ estate in Norfolk. Police previously said the force was reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Mountbatten-Windsor, and claims he shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as envoy.





• The former prince has denied all accusations against him and insisted he never witnessed or suspected any of the behavior of which Epstein is accused. He has not commented publicly on these more recent allegations of misconduct in public office.





Former Prince Andrew arrest is a ‘first step,’ Virginia Giuffre family says. The family of the Virginia Roberts Giuffre is speaking out after former Prince Andrew was arrested over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Speaking to NBC News’ Hallie Jackson, Giuffre's brother, Sky Roberts, said it was a “first step” toward justice for his sister.





Virginia Giuffre's Family Reacts to Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest: 'No One Is Above the Law, Not Even Royalty' "For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you," the late Giuffre's siblings said in the message





The family of the late Virginia Giuffre is speaking out after the former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested.





Guiffre's family has since shared a statement thanking British police for taking action.





"At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty," Giuffre's siblings — Sky and Amanda Roberts and Danny and Lanette Wilson — said in the statement posted to Facebook.





"On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the U.K.'s Thames Valley Police for their investigation, and the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor," the family continued.





Giuffre, one of the most outspoken accusers of convicted sex offenders Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, died by suicide at a farm in the Neergabby area outside of Perth, Australia, where she had lived for the last several years, on Thursday, April 24, 2025, her family previously announced.





Giuffre alleged that she was trafficked to engage in sex with the former Prince Andrew when she was a teenager, however, Andrew has repeatedly denied these claims.





