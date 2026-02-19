BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Former Prince Andrew Arrested On Birthday Due To Epstein Files. Treason & Potential Life Sentence
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
49 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • 1 day ago

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested after Epstein files revelations as King says ‘law must take its course. ' Former Prince Andrew arrested on his 66th birthday in connection with Jeffrey Epstein ties. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, younger brother of King Charles III, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police have not said what led them to arrest him, but he spent a decade as UK trade envoy.


2026: Year Of Judgment On Kings & Pastors. Maduro Captured By US, Faces Charges of Drug-Trafficking https://studio.youtube.com/video/Wp1OvsDDscI/edit


Prophetic Dream: Joe Biden Arrested. President Trump Returns. Bible Prophecy & The Latter Rain https://youtu.be/e2Tz9dBQauc


Jeffrey Epstein’s Emails Exposed. Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Prince Andrew, Peter Mandelson In Files https://youtu.be/rWHPG9dS5mc


SDA Pastors Make Covenant With Death Leading Members Into Sin Through False Doctrine. SDA Drunkards https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FdV5k_ntat0&t=100s


• Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, younger brother of King Charles III, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police have not said what led them to arrest him, but he spent a decade as UK trade envoy.


• King Charles III issued a statement saying he learned “with the deepest concern” of the arrest of his younger brother and stressed that “the law must take its course.”


• Officers were pictured arriving at Mountbatten-Windsor’s home at Sandringham, King Charles’ estate in Norfolk. Police previously said the force was reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Mountbatten-Windsor, and claims he shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as envoy.


• The former prince has denied all accusations against him and insisted he never witnessed or suspected any of the behavior of which Epstein is accused. He has not commented publicly on these more recent allegations of misconduct in public office.


Former Prince Andrew arrest is a ‘first step,’ Virginia Giuffre family says. The family of the Virginia Roberts Giuffre is speaking out after former Prince Andrew was arrested over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Speaking to NBC News’ Hallie Jackson, Giuffre's brother, Sky Roberts, said it was a “first step” toward justice for his sister.


Virginia Giuffre's Family Reacts to Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest: 'No One Is Above the Law, Not Even Royalty' "For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you," the late Giuffre's siblings said in the message


The family of the late Virginia Giuffre is speaking out after the former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested.


 Guiffre's family has since shared a statement thanking British police for taking action.


"At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty," Giuffre's siblings — Sky and Amanda Roberts and Danny and Lanette Wilson — said in the statement posted to Facebook.


"On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the U.K.'s Thames Valley Police for their investigation, and the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor," the family continued.


Giuffre, one of the most outspoken accusers of convicted sex offenders Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, died by suicide at a farm in the Neergabby area outside of Perth, Australia, where she had lived for the last several years, on Thursday, April 24, 2025, her family previously announced.


Giuffre alleged that she was trafficked to engage in sex with the former Prince Andrew when she was a teenager, however, Andrew has repeatedly denied these claims.


#PrinceAndrew

#Epstein

#Treason


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House 757-955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO Box 461

La Crosse, VA 23950

Keywords
prince andrewprince andrew arrestedprince andrew jeffrey epsteinandrew mouthbatten-windsorformer prince andrew arrestedking charles brother andrew arrestedandrew arrested on suspicion of misconductprince andrew jeffrey epstein tiesprince andrew misconductsandringham estateprince andrew arrest on birthdayprince andrew virginia giuffreprince andrew betrays epsteinprince andrew exposedprince andrew caught
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bannon-Epstein texts reveal alleged plot to invoke 25th Amendment against Trump

Bannon-Epstein texts reveal alleged plot to invoke 25th Amendment against Trump

Ramon Tomey
DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin announces departure from agency amid mounting public backlash

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin announces departure from agency amid mounting public backlash

Ramon Tomey
A new political dynasty taking shape?

A new political dynasty taking shape?

Willow Tohi
Zelensky slams peace talks: &#8220;We don&#8217;t have time for this&#8221;

Zelensky slams peace talks: “We don’t have time for this”

Laura Harris
Trump Becomes the Glyphosate President: Declares Deadly Weed Killer a National Defense Resource

Trump Becomes the Glyphosate President: Declares Deadly Weed Killer a National Defense Resource

Mike Adams
Texas Farmland vs. Thirst of AI Data Centers: Water Wars Heating Up in the Lone Star State

Texas Farmland vs. Thirst of AI Data Centers: Water Wars Heating Up in the Lone Star State

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy