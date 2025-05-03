Sleep Support by Blocking Artificial Blue Light

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
To view the "Powerpoint," visit: https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

Video going over how man-made blue light (like from screens & devices) can be so harmful to your health and well-being (especially to those under 25) by https://vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing affiliate, Danny Tseng. (Original affiliate link: https://vivarays.com/?sca_ref=8221832.a0XfcVgj1L

To significantly help others with their health & well-being by becoming a FREE VivaRays affiliate on my team, INVEST ~15 minutes to fill-out:

https://af.uppromote.com/vivarays/register?ref=a0XfcVgj1L&p=31171

(put “affiliate, Danny Tseng”, under “How did you hear about Vivarays?”)

To easily share the join link with others, use:

https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays

Learn even more at: https://tinyurl.com/BlueLightForDummies

If you happen to place an order and/or enroll as an affiliate, please forward me a copy of your order and/or enrollment confirmation email to one of the below so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP! and/or that you get off to a FA$T $tart!:

[email protected] (PRIMARY)

[email protected]

[email protected]

and then either leave me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360

with the date & approx. time of your email since I do NOT check emails regularly. THANKS and look forward to supporting your physical health and/or financial health goal$!  =)


