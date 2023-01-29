PFIZER BUSTED AGAIN!

Pfizer is busted again! Pfizer mRNA Research Directer Jordan Triston Walker talks about making "more potent" virus mutations. Call it that or call it "gain of function", or call it "Directed Evolution", it is all the same thing regardless of what you call it. More death and sickness for you and more profits for Pfizer. For Pfizer, it is about money, and it is about control, more control over you to make more money off of your sickness and death. 💉 💀 Not an honest business model. Pfizer works to constantly to censor the truth of what they do, via government partners influence over social media and news media. A deadly system of fraud, corruption and greed, for money and control over you.

Like and share this video so that the truth and links to those who report the truth may get out to more people!

💎 SOURCE VIDEO:

WW3 WATCH – Breaking! Did Joe Biden Announce World War 3?

https://www.theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63d3266ab8727720c8e10295

📣 SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Owen Shroyer

https://www.rumble.com/Owen

Lee Ann McAdoo

https://www.twitter.com/LeeAnnMcAdoo

📀 PROJECT VERITAS SOURCE:

Pfizer Exposed For Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines Via 'Directed Evolution'

https://www.odysee.com/@ProjectVeritas:7/pfizer-exposed-for-exploring-mutating:0

Pfizer Director Assaults James O'Keefe & Veritas Staff; Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings

https://www.odysee.com/@ProjectVeritas:7/pfizer-director-assaults-james-o'keefe:7

❤ SUPPORT PROJECT VERITAS:

https://www.projectveritas.com/donate

PROJECT VERITAS SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Telegram:

https://t.me/project_veritas



FaceBook:

https://www.facebook.com/ProjectVeritas



Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/project_veritas



Telegram:

https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIII



Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/jamesokeefeiii

