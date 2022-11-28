Arlene Pellicane Describes How Dopamine Causes Digital Addiction and Shares Screen-Free Ideas

Today’s entertainment is dishing out huge amounts of dopamine, making kids constantly wanting more. Unfortunately, dopamine is addictive, and it can damage kids’ developing brains, making them numb to the world around them and unable to make wise decisions as a result. Tech expert Arlene Pellicane is a speaker, podcast host, and co-author of Screen Kids, a book she co-wrote with Dr. Gary Chapman. She explains the key differences between digital candy and digital vegetables. Arlene explains how the brain likes a little bit of dopamine, but children’s brains are being overloaded with too much dopamine because of too much screen time. Kids need to get outside and enjoy activities in the real world to foster creativity, cognitive development, and maturity.
TAKEAWAYS
Overloading on screen time has the potential to narrow the scope of what brings kids pleasure as they grow up
Screen time addiction is one reason why the brains of young adults are not developing as quickly as they should
It is possible to raise kids and teenagers without giving them unrestricted access to smartphones and tablets
