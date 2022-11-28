Create New Account
Arlene Pellicane Describes How Dopamine Causes Digital Addiction and Shares Screen-Free Ideas
Counter Culture Mom
Published Yesterday


Today’s entertainment is dishing out huge amounts of dopamine, making kids constantly wanting more. Unfortunately, dopamine is addictive, and it can damage kids’ developing brains, making them numb to the world around them and unable to make wise decisions as a result. Tech expert Arlene Pellicane is a speaker, podcast host, and co-author of Screen Kids, a book she co-wrote with Dr. Gary Chapman. She explains the key differences between digital candy and digital vegetables. Arlene explains how the brain likes a little bit of dopamine, but children’s brains are being overloaded with too much dopamine because of too much screen time. Kids need to get outside and enjoy activities in the real world to foster creativity, cognitive development, and maturity.



TAKEAWAYS


Overloading on screen time has the potential to narrow the scope of what brings kids pleasure as they grow up


Screen time addiction is one reason why the brains of young adults are not developing as quickly as they should


It is possible to raise kids and teenagers without giving them unrestricted access to smartphones and tablets


Go to HappyHomeUniversity.com to take a quiz about your own home technology use and find out if it’s in balance



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Kerusso T-shirts (use code TINA for 15% off order): https://www.kerusso.com/?rfsn=6877677.515f6f

Book Tina to Speak: http://bit.ly/3AjTOuD 

Arlene Interview: http://bit.ly/3g9xHjL  

Screen Time Quiz: http://bit.ly/3AkXsoh 

Screen Kids Film: http://bit.ly/3tw8cw6 

Screen Kids Book: https://amzn.to/3B5NiID

Grandparenting Screen Kids Book: https://amzn.to/3F16Tfp

Social Book: https://amzn.to/3U6aFIC


🔗 CONNECT WITH ARLENE PELLICANE

Website: https://arlenepellicane.com/

Facebook: http://bit.ly/3hYZyDN

Instagram: http://bit.ly/3VmelXE

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArlenePellicane 

YouTube: http://bit.ly/3OwRPJr

Podcast: http://bit.ly/3Aj3CVK 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


brainkidsentertainmentdopaminescreen timetina griffincounter culture mom showarlene pellicanepodcast hostscreen kidsdr gary chapmancognitive development

