The Georgia Guidestones | Sheila Holm Shares the Truth About the Georgia Guidestones, Ted Turner, Easter Eggs, the United Nations, & Pagan Holidays Being Celebrated by Christians in America

Learn About Sheila Holm Today Today At:

www.HisBest.org

Luke 8:17 King James - “For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.”

Background:

Sheila Holm

Who Made the Faith Monument?

The Pilgrim Society

What the 4 Pillars:

Morality

Education

Law

Liberty

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Monument_to_the_Forefathers

What Are the Georgia Guidestones?

The Georgia Guidestones Are the Luciferian 10 Commandments

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones

Who Created the Georgia Guidestones?

Ted Turner

If You Divide the 7 Billion by 14 Parts You Get 500 Million People.

Who Is Osiris?

Osiris was murdered by his brother and literally dismembered — chopped into 14 pieces and scattered across the country. His wife, Isis, who was also his sister, retrieved all of the pieces except one: his penis. It had been eaten by fish in the Nile.

https://medium.com/minneapolis-institute-of-art/ancient-egypt-and-the-mystery-of-the-missing-phallus-97db0103ecdc

Who Was Osiris? Is the god of fertility, agriculture, the afterlife, the dead, resurrection, life, and vegetation in ancient Egyptian religion. He was classically depicted as a green-skinned deity with a pharaoh's beard, partially mummy-wrapped at the legs, wearing a distinctive atef crown, and holding a symbolic crook and flail.

“22 And the Lord God said, Behold, the man has become as one of us, to know good and evil: and now, lest he put forth his hand, and take also of the tree of life, and eat, and live forever.” - Genesis 3:22

Helena Blavatsky mentored Alice Bailey - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helena_Blavatsky

Blavatsky's Theosophical ideas "contributed to Nazi ideology

Alice Bailey mentored Ted Turner - Alice Bailey started The Lucis Trust is a nonprofit service organization incorporated in the United States in 1922 by Alice Bailey and her husband Foster Bailey, to act as a fiduciary trust for the publishing of twenty-four books of esoteric philosophy published under Alice Bailey's name, and to fund and administer activities concerned with the establishment of "right human relations". These include the Arcane School, a school for esoteric training, World Goodwill, Triangles, a lending library, The Beacon magazine, as well as the publishing company. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucis_Trust

Ted Turner started CNN on the 100th birthday of Alice Bailey - Robert Edward Turner III (born November 19, 1938) is an American entrepreneur, television producer, media proprietor, and philanthropist. He founded the Cable News Network (CNN), the first 24-hour cable news channel.

What is the United Nations? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations

Where Are Sea Islands? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sea_Island,_Georgia

Why Was the Ed Stetzer Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center and the Editor-In-Chief Outreach Media Group Used to Push COVID-19 / Great Reset Narrative? https://churchleaders.libsyn.com/nih-director-dr-francis-collins-shares-critical-steps-for-back-to-church-sunday

What Are the Knights of Pytheos? - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knights_of_Pythias

What Are the Pagaan Holidays Pushed by Constantine?

Santa Claus = Pagan Holiday



