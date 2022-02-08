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Biden's DHHS to fund Crack Pipes for the under served.
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10 views • February 08, 2022
Today I saw the story about the DHHS grant program to fund free safe smoking kits to the underserved. Funding NGOs, Non-Profits, and cities to give out crack Pipes.
This story is real; it is not a sick parody. The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) plans to distribute Safe Smoking kits to the under-served communities greatly impacted by Substance use Disorder(SUD)
Here are the links I reference in the video:
https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/biden-admin-to-fund-crack-pipe-distribution-to-advance-racial-equity/
https://www.samhsa.gov/sites/default/files/grants/pdf/fy22-harm-reduction-nofo.pdf
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/01/20/executive-order-advancing-racial-equity-and-support-for-underserved-communities-through-the-federal-government/
This story is real; it is not a sick parody. The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) plans to distribute Safe Smoking kits to the under-served communities greatly impacted by Substance use Disorder(SUD)
Here are the links I reference in the video:
https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/biden-admin-to-fund-crack-pipe-distribution-to-advance-racial-equity/
https://www.samhsa.gov/sites/default/files/grants/pdf/fy22-harm-reduction-nofo.pdf
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/01/20/executive-order-advancing-racial-equity-and-support-for-underserved-communities-through-the-federal-government/
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