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Tweet Series Day 20 (Oct 6, 2020)
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1 view • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is #LarryDavid. He is a funny guy and co-wrote a great sitcom in history. He wore a beautiful hat in the latest season of his show, “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” It was great free press, and the joke was on him quickly. One of his writers is a looney tune, @LarryCharlesism. He has done a lot of different movies some great (“Borat”) and some that make you vomit (“Religulous”). He was a writer on #Seinfeld. I remember one episode that he did the commentary for. He talked about the powers of Holistic Medicine. One of the lines in the show was “A Hospital is a Business. If there are no sick people, then they do not make Money,” Very true. Big Pharma, Big Hospitals, and Big Insurance companies all cost average people a lot of money. Most Doctors and Nurses deserve our respect and are innocent until proven guilty. However, someone better keep watch.
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. To someone in the future, I will have to do my job and tear you apart because it’s what I believe in. If you are reading this, please note that what you went through sucks and A Million Dollars is a crime.
Note—Play “Joe Biden Talks with Ady Barkan, About Medicare for All”
https://youtu.be/ejNlQDvFIFU; @AdyBarkan, you inspire me to be a better person every day. I hope to have a video done in your honor one day. Good luck to you.
Note Added Later—Play Video “Healthcare explained with Raisin Bran” (2 Parts)
https://youtu.be/663SQMi546E; #Democracy
P—I’m not done, Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. LD, your old friend brings people to that soup restaurant all the time. Why don’t you convince them to give him a free soup once in a while? He’s only been taking people there for almost 25 years… #ILoveNewYork
Note—Play “Seinfeld: No Soup For You”
https://youtu.be/ryNxl-lpOME; #NoSoupForYou
Note—Play “Seinfeld: J. Peterman Reality Bus Tour”
https://youtu.be/K9WtjFhEGrM; #Kramer
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. To someone in the future, I will have to do my job and tear you apart because it’s what I believe in. If you are reading this, please note that what you went through sucks and A Million Dollars is a crime.
Note—Play “Joe Biden Talks with Ady Barkan, About Medicare for All”
https://youtu.be/ejNlQDvFIFU; @AdyBarkan, you inspire me to be a better person every day. I hope to have a video done in your honor one day. Good luck to you.
Note Added Later—Play Video “Healthcare explained with Raisin Bran” (2 Parts)
https://youtu.be/663SQMi546E; #Democracy
P—I’m not done, Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. LD, your old friend brings people to that soup restaurant all the time. Why don’t you convince them to give him a free soup once in a while? He’s only been taking people there for almost 25 years… #ILoveNewYork
Note—Play “Seinfeld: No Soup For You”
https://youtu.be/ryNxl-lpOME; #NoSoupForYou
Note—Play “Seinfeld: J. Peterman Reality Bus Tour”
https://youtu.be/K9WtjFhEGrM; #Kramer
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