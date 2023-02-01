Create New Account
YURI BEZMENOV WARNED THAT THE VIRSU THE KILLED THE USSR WAS TRANSPLANTED TO THE USA.
Yuri was a KBG Defector the warned of the 4 part plan to destroy the freedom of the USA. 1) Demoralization 2) Destabilization, 3) Crisis. 4) Normalization. He could not believe how fast they were able to pull it off.

newculturereview

