Dr. Bryan Ardis Show: Special Episode Economic Update with Kirk Elliott

In this financial update, Dr. Ardis welcomes back Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD - economist, financial strategist, and trusted expert to break down the current economic storm and how you can prepare. Silver has now hit $51/oz, marking over 200% growth in just four years! Dr. Elliott explains why this is just the beginning - with supply shortages, global distrust in fiat currencies, and a surge in demand driving prices higher