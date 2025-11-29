BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Bryan Ardis Show: Special Episode Economic Update with Kirk Elliott
Mindy
Mindy
524 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
439 views • 1 day ago

In this financial update, Dr. Ardis welcomes back Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD - economist, financial strategist, and trusted expert to break down the current economic storm and how you can prepare. Silver has now hit $51/oz, marking over 200% growth in just four years! Dr. Elliott explains why this is just the beginning - with supply shortages, global distrust in fiat currencies, and a surge in demand driving prices higher

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinfaucimuskmodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr bryan ardis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy