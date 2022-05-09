TENNIS TRAUMA: PLAYERS QUIT, FEEL SICK, CRAMPS, DROP OUT AND RETIRE - VAXX RELATED? OR COINCIDENCE

Source: Jim Crenshaw



This is a great example of what is going on in the world. Tennis players are not able to handle playing their game and are dropping out (some dropping dead). Maybe if enough fall over, he can get to the finals!



The first interview is with a tennis player that has jumped in the rankings from 103 to 51 IN ONE WEEK. He did not suddenly get that much better. It is simply that many that have fallen out since players have been forced to vaccinate to get to play. Fools.

This is a great video put together by the channel SixthSense. Excellent work once again.