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Alex Jones delivers a rare and epic black pilled rant laying out how the United States has fallen: 'It’s all over, man!' – enjoy!
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153 views • January 23, 2021
Alex Jones delivers a rare and epic black pilled rant laying out how the United States has fallen: 'It’s all over, man!' – enjoy!
NoPcBsNews.Com - No Politically Correct B.S. News! - Provides you with a chance to look at the news headlines in light of history, scripture and Modern Day Prophecies which all seem to corroborate the same conclusion. WE GOT TROUBLES! Turning a blind eye is not the solution! THE SOLUTION IS TURNING BACK TO GOD, AND THE FOUNDATIONS THAT MADE AMERICA GREAT! The Declaration of Independence! The Constitution, The Bill of Rights, and The 10 Commandments!
https://nopcbsnews.com/
SQ; THIS IS AN ACCURATE REALITY CHECK!
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-black-pill-edition/
https://banned.video/watch?id=600afdb548df6005ef240711
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=600afdb548df6005ef240711
72 Types Of Americans That Are Considered 'Potential Terrorists' In Official Government Documents- You can now be considered a 'potential terrorist'just because of your religious or political beliefs.
https://activeprp.law.blog/2021/01/23/72-types-of-americans-that-are-considered-potential-terrorists-in-official-government-documents-you-can-now-be-considered-a-potential-terrorist-just-because-of-you/
SOURCE SteveQuayle.Com
NoPcBsNews.Com - No Politically Correct B.S. News! - Provides you with a chance to look at the news headlines in light of history, scripture and Modern Day Prophecies which all seem to corroborate the same conclusion. WE GOT TROUBLES! Turning a blind eye is not the solution! THE SOLUTION IS TURNING BACK TO GOD, AND THE FOUNDATIONS THAT MADE AMERICA GREAT! The Declaration of Independence! The Constitution, The Bill of Rights, and The 10 Commandments!
https://nopcbsnews.com/
SQ; THIS IS AN ACCURATE REALITY CHECK!
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-black-pill-edition/
https://banned.video/watch?id=600afdb548df6005ef240711
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=600afdb548df6005ef240711
72 Types Of Americans That Are Considered 'Potential Terrorists' In Official Government Documents- You can now be considered a 'potential terrorist'just because of your religious or political beliefs.
https://activeprp.law.blog/2021/01/23/72-types-of-americans-that-are-considered-potential-terrorists-in-official-government-documents-you-can-now-be-considered-a-potential-terrorist-just-because-of-you/
SOURCE SteveQuayle.Com
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