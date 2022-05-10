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HOW IS EMOTIONAL RESONANCE CLEARING UNLIKE ANY OTHER CLEARING MODALITY
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12 views • May 10, 2022
Emotional Resonance Clearing (ERC) is a healing modality created by myself and Dr. Michelle Patrick. In this modality, we use Five Element Theory, Kinesiology and NLP, focusing on the organs and meridian systems of the body. Keep watching this video to learn more about this transformational body of work.
ERC is the clearing modality I will be using in my latest wealth repatterning program, Alchemical Wealth, a container where we focus specifically on clearing the stuck and stagnant emotions you have around MONEY, WEALTH, and ABUNDANCE.
THERE IS NOTHING ELSE OUT THERE LIKE THIS!
We have an incredible opportunity for those ready to take their wealth to the next step.
We go through all five elements and do clearing around the following themes:
❤️🔥In the Fire element, we look at deserving- this helps us step into conscious, deserving and worthiness
❤️🔥In the Earth element, we look at manifestation- this helps us with cultivating and manifesting resources
❤️🔥In the Metal element we look at deep inner knowing and the tapping into of your intuitive instincts and judgment and how you are self-sabotaging your success
❤️🔥In the Water element, we look at willpower- the ability to tap into your willpower so that you can take inspired action with courage and remain in pursuit of your goals
❤️🔥In the Wood element, we look at actualization- this is how you actually step in and actualize our goals with a clear vision so you can actualize our desires and get what you want
This journey is going to be freaking epic.
NOW is the time to take your wealth into your own hands.
Being in full integrity with yourself and your finances is a game-changer.
So what are you waiting for?
To register, click the following link https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/AlchemicalWealth-AJourneythroughTPS
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
ERC is the clearing modality I will be using in my latest wealth repatterning program, Alchemical Wealth, a container where we focus specifically on clearing the stuck and stagnant emotions you have around MONEY, WEALTH, and ABUNDANCE.
THERE IS NOTHING ELSE OUT THERE LIKE THIS!
We have an incredible opportunity for those ready to take their wealth to the next step.
We go through all five elements and do clearing around the following themes:
❤️🔥In the Fire element, we look at deserving- this helps us step into conscious, deserving and worthiness
❤️🔥In the Earth element, we look at manifestation- this helps us with cultivating and manifesting resources
❤️🔥In the Metal element we look at deep inner knowing and the tapping into of your intuitive instincts and judgment and how you are self-sabotaging your success
❤️🔥In the Water element, we look at willpower- the ability to tap into your willpower so that you can take inspired action with courage and remain in pursuit of your goals
❤️🔥In the Wood element, we look at actualization- this is how you actually step in and actualize our goals with a clear vision so you can actualize our desires and get what you want
This journey is going to be freaking epic.
NOW is the time to take your wealth into your own hands.
Being in full integrity with yourself and your finances is a game-changer.
So what are you waiting for?
To register, click the following link https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/AlchemicalWealth-AJourneythroughTPS
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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