Why Life is So Intense Now & The Secret to Surviving It | EP. 1

During these times of great change, things can get increasingly intense not just in the world, but also in your own life and in your body. While it seems like reality is getting more and more chaotic as stressful problems pile on top of each other, there is in fact a greater purpose to everything when we look at it from a higher perspective.

In this episode, I explore the cause of this intensity from an energetic standpoint. I also explain the message Spirit is trying to communicate to you through these unfoldments and what you're being nudged to personally do on a spiritual level. These suggestions will help alleviate the pressure you're feeling and support you through this transitional time more gracefully.





CHAPTERS

00:00 Intro

06:16 Why It's So Intense Right Now

08:53 How Your Body is Being Impacted

11:44 Cause of Body Inefficiency

15:24 Physical & Energetic Toxicity

18:31 How Your Life is Being Impacted

19:48 Purpose of These Times & What You Can Do to Survive

30:12 The Secret Solution

31:12 Outro





ABOUT THE HIGHER PERSPECTIVE WITH VICKILYNN

This podcast is about seeing the truth to heal. It explores the nonphysical realms that make up most of reality to bring awareness to the importance of spiritual health, inner healing and energetics. The purpose is to awaken you to the truth of who you are so you can set yourself free. Episodes touch on soul psychology, consciousness, spirituality, ancient healing arts, natural science and more to open your mind to a whole new world.

ABOUT VICKILYNN CHAN

VickiLynn is an intuitive sound artist and shamanic healer whose work inspires spiritual growth through the internal unification of dark and light. Her abilities, skills and wisdom comes from the numerous mystical experiences and interdimensional contact she's had, as well as from healing herself from childhood trauma. She shares intuitive light language music that is encoded with multidimensional sound healing frequencies and wisdom on the nonphysical realms to support people in their healing and awakening journey.

