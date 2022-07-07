Georgia Guidestones - Exploded July 6, 4:03:33 AM, Leveled after.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
:13 Spontaneously combusted like an American food production facility
:13 Deemed unsafe - Remaining pillars leveled and brought to ground
2 clips, 26-seconds.
Jim Stone's comment:
"SOMEONE DESTROYED THE GEORGIA GUIDESTONES. They were destroyed by explosives at 4 AM. People heard the boom, no one knew what it was until this morning. The guidestones were deemed too damaged to be safe, So they leveled them with a bulldozer. Actual video of the guidestones as they were blown up. How does "safe" play into an equation where over 90 percent of the population is supposed to be culled??? You know leftists dreamed that up!!!"