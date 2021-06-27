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BENJAMIN GOODMAN (32) - DIES OF CARDIAC ARREST FROM THE JOHNSON AND JOHNSON VACCINE!
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814 views • June 27, 2021
Video taken from Covidvaccinevictims. - Benjamin Goodman, 32 years old from New York City, dies of cardiac arrest 12 hours after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Ben's parents speak out in an exclusive Covid Vaccine Victims testimonial video.
A special thank you to Pam & Jeff for having the courage to speak out and to Bill for being an excellent videographer and capturing my vision for this project.
For more stories https://T.ME/CovidVaccineVictims and covidvaccinevictims.com
A special thank you to Pam & Jeff for having the courage to speak out and to Bill for being an excellent videographer and capturing my vision for this project.
For more stories https://T.ME/CovidVaccineVictims and covidvaccinevictims.com
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