SUN LITERALLY SETTING 🌤 THROUGH THE CLOUDS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
307 views • 6 months ago

Concerned Citizen - Passenger on plane on a flight between Australia & Japan filmed the Sun literally setting through the clouds. Weird.


Source: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1846239314205704421


VfB would like to remind you all that he cannot respond to comments; so just make them interesting for others to see


Had a great show tonight on WPRPN; no idea as to when Japhy will post it - will post here shortly after


In other news:


🔳 Blinken Approved Policy to Bomb Aid Trucks, Israeli Cabinet Members Suggest

From within the Israeli military’s main headquarters in Tel Aviv, Antony Blinken participated in the frantic discussions of the Israeli War Cabinet.


https://www.dropsitenews.com/p/blinken-approved-policy-bomb-aid-trucks


🔳 Dr Sam Bailey - Bioweapons 101 The Story of Anthrax https://tinyurl.com/2xlx9kw2


🔳 Skull 'n Bones [Two Sexes] https://i.postimg.cc/fbTjn4k6/Two-Sexes-Freemartinism.png


🔳 EWG’S GUIDE TO AVOIDING PFAS CHEMICALS https://static.ewg.org/ewg-tip-sheets/EWG-AvoidingPFCs.pdf


🔳 Red Dragon Herbs & Teas 👌 https://reddragonherbs.net

Keywords
suncloudsfirmamentsettingbiblical earthmulti pronged offensive
