Concerned Citizen - Passenger on plane on a flight between Australia & Japan filmed the Sun literally setting through the clouds. Weird.





Source: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1846239314205704421





🔳 Blinken Approved Policy to Bomb Aid Trucks, Israeli Cabinet Members Suggest

From within the Israeli military’s main headquarters in Tel Aviv, Antony Blinken participated in the frantic discussions of the Israeli War Cabinet.





https://www.dropsitenews.com/p/blinken-approved-policy-bomb-aid-trucks





🔳 Dr Sam Bailey - Bioweapons 101 The Story of Anthrax https://tinyurl.com/2xlx9kw2





🔳 Skull 'n Bones [Two Sexes] https://i.postimg.cc/fbTjn4k6/Two-Sexes-Freemartinism.png





🔳 EWG’S GUIDE TO AVOIDING PFAS CHEMICALS https://static.ewg.org/ewg-tip-sheets/EWG-AvoidingPFCs.pdf





🔳 Red Dragon Herbs & Teas 👌 https://reddragonherbs.net