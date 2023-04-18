Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Massive Usage Of Guided Bombs. Wagner advances in Bakhmut. Military Summary And Analysis
175 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

This video describes the military situation in Ukraine on the 17th of April 2023

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/militarySummary?fan_landing=true

Google doc: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/18WfJv1_DOlFOzvjh6iT1N8ltDvaCeWu1cPK_eaHKCR4/edit?usp=sharing

Email: [email protected]

BTC: bc1qnvmy699guqds5hyau038f4zk0mjdrlc6me8w0ww97lvrvsap8xgsyaw4d9

Help the channel: https://www.donationalerts.com/r/military_summary

maps:

https://t.me/Z_arhiv

https://militarymaps.info/

https://liveuamap.com

https://militaryland.net/maps/deployment-map/

Mirrored - Military Summary

Keywords
wagnermilitary summarybakhmutguided bombs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket