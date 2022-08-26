Appears the POKE Clotting Substance is in Science Papers - What did they stab you with?

You Decide, Mystery clots identified in science PR journals and videos. What did they Jab you with. This is the fourth beast system rising. Iron mixed in Clay as said in Daniel is Graphene Oxide mixed in YOU.

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.New book about what is the Fourth Beast System and how Seal One opening was key to start it. We cover new ideas about Abomination of Desolation, and who could be the Ten Kingdoms. https://www.amazon.com/Seal-Opened-Keys-Beast-KINGDOM-ebook/dp/B0B65NZH1R/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1NNH620XXMKWV&keywords=sjwellfire&qid=1658255333&sprefix=sjwellfire%2Caps%2C132&sr=8-2