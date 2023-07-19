Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why is Congress FUNDING indictments of Biden's main rival!
channel image
High Hopes
2646 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
18 views
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


July 19, 2023


Reports have dropped that former President Donald Trump may face a THIRD indictment, this time related to January 6th. Will he be arrested again? And what does this mean for the future of the nation? Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton joins Glenn to explain why he believes this is "a coordinated Democratic Party operation to destroy the Republican Party" and that it's up to Congress to STOP "funding this jailing of Trump."


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fn7K4sFgyww

Keywords
trumppresidentfundingcongressbidentom fittonrepublican partyindictmentsglenn beckmain rivalthird indictment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket